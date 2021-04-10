Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,209 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $96,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.66 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.