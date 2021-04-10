Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 874,356 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $115,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,892,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

