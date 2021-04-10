Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,161 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $102,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $162,762,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE:AEM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

