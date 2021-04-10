Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.82. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

CMP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 145,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

