Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $23.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the highest is $24.27 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $108.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $111.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $136.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.91.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

