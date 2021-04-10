Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $37.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $51.17 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $381.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

