Analysts Anticipate RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. RealPage reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.95. 346,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,968. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. RealPage has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

