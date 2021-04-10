Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.62 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 44.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,060 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $302,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 1,146,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

