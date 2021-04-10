Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 2,820,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,241. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.