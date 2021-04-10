Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $170.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $227.30 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $332.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.