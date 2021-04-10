Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

BILL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 895,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,979. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -301.37.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,495 shares of company stock valued at $26,909,941. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.