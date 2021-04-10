Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,158,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. 2,038,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,128. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

