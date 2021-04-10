Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

