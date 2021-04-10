Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,003. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

