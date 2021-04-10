Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

