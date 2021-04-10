Analysts Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) PT at $42.00

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 166,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,580. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

