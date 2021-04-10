Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 33,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Get Angi alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.