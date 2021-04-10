Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

