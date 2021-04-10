ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0078

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 119.7% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $58,928.69 and $66.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.