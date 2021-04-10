Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

