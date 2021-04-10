Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.14 million and $448,761.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00292319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $444.64 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.12 or 0.99649909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.12 or 0.00757599 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

