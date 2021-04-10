Aphria (APHA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

