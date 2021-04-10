apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0438

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $488,680.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00053263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00082740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00612823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

