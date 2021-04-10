Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

APOG stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

