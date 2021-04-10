Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Field & Main Bank’s Largest Position

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.9% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.