Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 105,184 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

