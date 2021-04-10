Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

