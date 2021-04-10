Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Sells 160,000 Shares

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £1,040,000 ($1,358,766.66).

AQX opened at GBX 697.50 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.18. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 710 ($9.28). The company has a market cap of £189.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

