Arionum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $95,339.88 and $5.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,803.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.44 or 0.03572409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00420399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $674.37 or 0.01127634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00490869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.66 or 0.00452576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00033970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00203723 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

