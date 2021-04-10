Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.44.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,588. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

