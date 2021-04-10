ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 6,800 ($88.84).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.64.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

