Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

