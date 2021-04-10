Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

