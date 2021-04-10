Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 710.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

