Atlantic American Co. (AAME) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.