Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.11.

YUM opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

