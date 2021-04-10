Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.