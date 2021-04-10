Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0042 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $988,797.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.