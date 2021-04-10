Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 854.90 ($11.17) on Thursday. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.90 ($11.63).

In related news, insider Scott Forbes acquired 33,333 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

