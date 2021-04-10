Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 4% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.15. 2,545,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,005,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

