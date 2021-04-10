Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

Avalara stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. Avalara has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,376. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

