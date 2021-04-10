B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

