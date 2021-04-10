B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 218,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.