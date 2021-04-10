B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.