B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $882,000 in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Repay by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 409,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repay by 391.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 71.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

