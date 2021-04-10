B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $714,000 Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

RBC opened at $143.20 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.