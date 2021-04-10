B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $804,000 Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.12% of The Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $495,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,275. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -551.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

