B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $988,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

