B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $121.28 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

