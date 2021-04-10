B. Riley Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $55.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

